Clark named OFBF director of accounting

Jessica Clark of Marengo has been named director of accounting for Ohio Farm Bureau. In her role, she will be supporting Ohio Farm Bureau, its subsidiaries and the county Farm Bureaus with audits, budgets, and tax filings. In addition, she will work with the CFO to prepare monthly financial statements and account reconciliations for the organizations, and she will oversee accounts payable and accounts receivable daily processing.

Prior to this joining the Farm Bureau staff, Clark was a self-employed tax preparer, bookkeeper, payroll provider and Quickbooks Pro advisor specializing in farms and small businesses. She also spent six years with Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians as accounting manager.

Clark was raised on a grain farm and cattle finishing operation and grew up showing Quarter Horses. She currently farms with her husband, Nathan, in Morrow County and helps her sons with their Clark Brothers Sweet Corn business. She and her husband also are co-owners of Clark Seeds LLC. … Continue reading