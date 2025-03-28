Clean Fuels Alliance America Update

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Clean Fuels Alliance America (Clean Fuels), previously known as the National Biodiesel Board, is the national trade association representing the biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel industries. The organization is based in Jefferson City, Mo., and is partly a soybean check-off funded initiative. Clean Fuels works to create sustainable industry growth through education, communication, governmental affairs, and technical and quality assurance programs. Clean Fuels works as the coordinating body for research and development in the United States, comprised of state, national and international feedstock and feedstock processor organizations, fuel suppliers, fuel marketers, distributors and technology providers.

Tom Verry serves as Director of Outreach and Development for the organization. The Ohio Field Leader (OFL) had the opportunity to catch-up with Verry during Commodity Classic and get an update on some of the positive momentum that Clean Fuels is experiencing currently.… Continue reading