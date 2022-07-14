Cleanup efforts under way in Indian Lake

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

Following a visit from Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) shared information about how residents, business owners, and visitors can find up-to-date information on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake.

“ODNR is working hard to control the vegetation at Indian Lake,” said Mary Mertz, ODNR Director. “We will provide regular updates through online and in-person channels to ensure that everyone who loves this lake knows the status of improvement efforts.”

ODNR staff will participate in Indian Lake Watershed Project (ILWP) and Indian Lake Development Corporation (ILDC) and other community meetings to discuss ongoing action and hear stakeholder feedback. ILWP and ILDC meetings are held monthly and are open to the public.

Interested Ohioans will also be able to see weekly plans, photos and videos, and operational reports of vegetation removal posted on the Indian Lake Aquatic Vegetation Management tab of ODNR's website and on the Indian Lake State Park Facebook page.