Climate disclosure rule voted down

The Securities and Exchange Commission responded to American Farm Bureau Federation’s and Ohio Farm Bureau’s concerns and affirmed that regulations intended for Wall Street should not extend to America’s family farms. The SEC voted March 6 on its final climate disclosure rule and removed the Scope 3 reporting requirement, which would have required public companies to report the greenhouse gas emissions of their supply chain.

“The SEC’s proposed rules would have been wildly burdensome and expensive, if not altogether impossible for many small and mid-sized farmers to comply with, as it would have required reporting of climate data at the local level,” said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau. “We appreciate the attention the agency gave to our members as it considered the impacts the Scope 3 rule proposals would have had on Ohio farmers.”

Since the rule was first proposed two years ago, AFBF and OFBF led the charge for the removal of Scope 3.