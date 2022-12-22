Climate measures included in omnibus

The 2023 omnibus appropriations legislation released just days before Christmas from Congress contains several pieces of legislation that many in agriculture feel will help farmers meet sustainability goals. The omnibus legislation includes the Growing Climate Solutions Act and SUSTAINS Act, two critical pieces of legislation that will support the agriculture and forestry sectors’ work to advance climate solutions, in the FY23 omnibus.

The Growing Climate Solutions Act seeks to accelerate voluntary carbon markets. The bill will ensure producers looking to explore these voluntary opportunities are met with resources at USDA. The SUSTAINS Act will facilitate private sector contributions to further support and bolster USDA conservation programs.

The American Farm Bureau was among the supporters of the legislation.

“AFBF commends lawmakers for including several important pieces of legislation in the 2023 omnibus bill to support the role farmers and ranchers play in sustainability and recognize the hardships caused by natural disasters,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president. “The… Continue reading