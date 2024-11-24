Climate-smart practices common on farms

By Cyndie Shearing, director of communications at American Farm Bureau

Farmers and ranchers are leading the way in climate-smart practices that reduce emissions, enrich the soil and protect our water and air, all while producing more food, fiber and renewable fuel than ever before. In fact, U.S. agriculture would have needed nearly 100 million more acres in 1990 to match current production levels.

This is due in large part to U.S. farmers proactively managing and preserving soil by planting more cover crops, increasing conservation tillage and expanding use of no-till methods. These practices help conserve soil while preserving and increasing nutrients and improving water quality. They also trap excess carbon in the soil and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

More broadly, sustainable soil use and resource conservation efforts increased by 41 million acres in 10 years. And an impressive 20% of all U.S. farmland is used for conservation and wildlife habitat.

U.S.