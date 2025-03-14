Clint Nester named 2025 Ohio CCA of the Year

The Ohio Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Program is proud to announce Clint Nester as the recipient of the 2025 CCA of the Year award. Nester serves as a Certified Crop Adviser and co-owner of Nester Ag, LLC, demonstrating his commitment to advancing agricultural practices through precision agriculture and soil health management.

“Clint’s strong integration of technology with traditional agronomy sets a high standard for agronomic advice and service,” said Jason Hartschuh, chairman of the Ohio CCA board. “His work and commitment at Nester Ag to precision agriculture, nutrient management, soil sampling, data management and variable rate seeding showcases his dedication to enhancing crop yields and efficiency.”

Sponsored by the Ohio CCA Program, the state award recognizes individuals like Nester for their exceptional service to farmer clients, outstanding contributions to nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management, and crop production, and for their role in fostering knowledge exchange within Ohio’s agricultural industry.… Continue reading