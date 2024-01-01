COBA/Select Sires merges with others to become Select Sires Member Cooperative

COBA has merged with other cooperatives to become the Select Sires Member Cooperative, headquartered out of central Ohio. Chris Sigurdson, CEO of the dairy and beef genetics company, speaks with Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood about the change, the reasons behind it, and the future of the farmer-owned organization in a changing time for the cattle business.

The merger brings together the formerly separate cooperatives of All West/Select Sires, COBA/Select Sires, Select Sires MidAmerica, and Minnesota/Select Sires – representing the Select Sires federation in 27 U.S. states and the country of Mexico. The change officially took place October 1, 2023. The new organization is headquartered in central Ohio, with multiple regional distribution offices around the country.