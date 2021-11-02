Collect fall soil samples for SCN

By Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2021-37

Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is a major soybean pathogen that continues to spread throughout Ohio. Yield reduction commonly occurs with no visible above-ground symptoms. To know if this nematode is present in a field, soil samples must be properly collected and handled.

SCN Female

The presence of SCN in a field, but more importantly, the SCN numbers will determine the best management strategy.

When should you sample for SCN? Fall is the best time to sample for SCN. After soybean plants are harvested, a soil test will reveal if SCN is present and at what levels. Knowing your SCN numbers in fall will give enough time to plan for next year and to identify the best management practices([more on SCN management here). Furthermore, if you are planning to collect samples for soil fertility, a subsample can be used for SCN testing.