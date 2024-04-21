Collegiate Farm Bureau to Host Earth Day, Ag Day Festivities

By Wilmington College

Hand by hand, Wilmington College can “plant roots for a greener future.” The College is holding its 13th annual Earth Day | Ag Day on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture. It’s a day to share the connection between the Earth and agriculture. The event will feature Collegiate Farm Bureau’s 3rd annual PARK(ing) Day — a national celebration of parking spaces turned into public spaces.

PARK(ing) Day is an event in which participants turn vehicular parking spots into environment-friendly spaces to share with and educate the public about “planting roots for a greener future.” These practices would include protecting and enhancing the environment, agriculture and sustainability while looking ahead to plan prosperous futures for all.

The pop-up parks can include any non-permanent fixtures or features, such as lawn chairs, hammocks, yard games or concessions. Participants are encouraged to include interactive displays or activities that celebrate the outdoors or natural spaces.… Continue reading