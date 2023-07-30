Color Out as Soybean Grading Factor

By Jason Jenkins, DTN Crops Editor, Used with permission. “Copyright 2023 DTN, LLC.”

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (DTN) — U.S. soybean farmers can stop worrying that their beans won’t make grade this fall due to off colors.

The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) published a final rule to the Federal Register revising the U.S. Standards for Soybeans, officially removing soybeans of other colors (SBOC) as an official grade-determining factor.

Moving forward, the Federal Grain Inspection Service (FGIS) will only use three main factors — damaged kernels, foreign material and splits — when assigning a grade to yellow soybeans. While no longer a grading criterion, SBOC will be available for informational purposes only upon request. The change will become effective Sept. 1 to correspond with the beginning of the new soybean marketing year.

During a phone interview with DTN, Virginia Houston, director of government affairs with the American Soybean Association, said that the organization was pleased by the final rule.