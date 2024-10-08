Combine adjustments for harvesting hurricane-lodged corn

Beck’s Field Agronomist Luke Schulte joins us alongside PFR Location Lead Tyler Schindel with a unique topic in the aftermath of the September 27, 2024 wind events from Hurricane Helene. Planted fields in late April and early May find themselves in a bad timeframe for nitrogen uptake, reducing stalk integrity. That, along with a number of other factors, is leaving many Ohio farmers with downed corn fields. How do we minimize harvest losses as a result? Tune in to this video update to learn more.

