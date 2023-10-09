Combines are rolling, but harvest still a bit behind schedule

Lawrence Onweller

Most guys have gotten started by now or are just getting started. The moisture of the corn varies by the maturity or when you planted, like it always does. I’ve been hearing all sorts of different moisture levels coming out of the fields. It’s the same thing with the beans.

It’s been dry. Even though we’ve been getting intermittent showers, they haven’t amounted to a whole lot. I think we’ve had three in the last week. The rain has been just enough to slow down harvest. When the corn fodder is wet it makes it harder to get that the corn through the combine.

The wheat fields planted in September look really nice. I have not heard of anybody really cutting back on wheat yet around here.

Corn yields around here have been from 220 bushels down to 190 bushels. The one field run on our farm is running around 190, which would be right at its APH.… Continue reading