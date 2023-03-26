Commodity Classic breaks attendance record

Over 10,400 attendees — farmers as well as exhibitors, industry stakeholders and members of the media — gathered for the 2023 Commodity Classic March 9-11 in Orlando.

The 2023 event broke the previous Commodity Classic record of 9,770 attendees, which was held in New Orleans in 2016.

“The excitement in Orlando was energizing,” said George Goblish, a Minnesota farmer, ASA member, and co-chair of the 2023 Commodity Classic. “We knew going into the event that registration was up 30% over last year, but to have a record-breaking show just blew us away.”

Kenny Hartman, an Illinois farmer, NCGA member, and fellow 2023 co-chair, said, “There’s nothing like connecting in person, and it just felt like everyone was so excited to come together again to see the best agriculture has to offer. I can’t wait to see everyone again at the 2024 Commodity Classic in Houston.”

This year's event featured more than 30 educational sessions, a sold-out trade show with over 400 exhibitors, a keynote address by U.S.…