Commodity Classic breaks records in Denver

By Dusty Sonnenberg and Matt Reese

The 2025 Commodity Classic broke attendance records with 11,395 total attendees, 5,221 farmers from around the country, 3,925 first time attendees, 433 exhibiting companies, and 168 members of the media at the event held in Denver. One of those first-time attendees was Jared Cox, an Ohio Corn & Wheat member from Muskingum County.

“It can be overwhelming. There’s a lot of information here and a lot of great people,” Cox said. “If you want to learn something and talk to the people that are in charge, this is the place to be.”

In addition to the giant trade show and nationwide networking that takes place, the event is the place to set national policy for the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) and the American Soybean Association (ASA).

Farmer leaders from the Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) successfully advanced critical policy positions at the ASA Voting Delegate Session at Commodity Classic.