Commodity organizations speak up at Classic ’25

The annual Commodity Classic is a big deal for agriculture, bringing together voices from across the industry to talk about what lies ahead. In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Farm Director Dusty Sonnenberg brings you insights from the recent Commodity Classic 2025, featuring updates from a wide range of key agricultural commodity organizations. From market trends and trade discussions to sustainability efforts and transportation challenges, this episode covers it all.

Featured interviews in order of appearance:

Jed Bower , National Corn Growers Association (NCGA)​

, National Corn Growers Association (NCGA)​ Tyler Drewes and Jared Cox , Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association (OCWGA)​

and , Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association (OCWGA)​ Caleb Ragland , American Soybean Association (ASA)​

, American Soybean Association (ASA)​ Rusty Goebel , Ohio Soybean Association (OSA)

, Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) Jerry Bambauer and Tom Fontana , Ohio Soybean Council (OSC)

and , Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) Tom Verry , Clean Fuels Alliance America​

, Clean Fuels Alliance America​ Janna Fritz and Jim Sutter , U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC)​

and , U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC)​ Phillip Good and Brent Gatton , United Soybean Board (USB)​

and , United Soybean Board (USB)​ Mike Steenhoek, Soy Transportation Coalition

Planting season is just around the corner, so listen to this episode for a one-stop place to hear what issues farmers face that could impact your crops in the field.… Continue reading