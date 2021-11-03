Concerns of shortages, crippling prices due to tariffs on fertilizers

The National Corn Growers Association joined four other agricultural groups in October encouraging the U.S. Court of International Trade to overturn an earlier decision by the International Trade Commission, which imposed tariffs on imported phosphate fertilizers from Morocco.

“Farmers are feeling the pain from these tariffs,” said Chris Edgington, Iowa farmer and NCGA President. “We’re facing severe cost hikes on our fertilizers, and we are worried about fertilizer shortages next year. We desperately need the U.S. Court of International Trade to remedy this situation.”

The U.S. Department of Commerce recommended in February 2021 that the ITC implement tariffs over 19% on imported fertilizers from Morocco after the Mosaic Company, which manufactures fertilizers used in the U.S. and abroad, filed a petition with the department seeking the levies. The ITC voted in March to impose the tariffs while adding similar levies on Russian imports.

As a result, critical sources of imported supply have been shut out of the U.S.