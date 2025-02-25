Conference focused on preparing agribusinesses for the future

More than 350 OABA members and industry professionals gathered for collaborative learning and networking at the 2025 Industry Conference, held January 28-30 at the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel.

With the theme “On the Horizon,” the conference focused on equipping agribusiness professionals with the tools and insights needed to navigate future challenges and innovations. Through insightful sessions led by industry experts from across the country, attendees explored emerging trends, technological advancements, and key issues shaping the future of Ohio’s agribusinesses.

“The 2025 Industry Conference truly set the stage for what’s on the horizon in Ohio agribusiness,” said Melinda Witten, OABA President and CEO. ” By bringing together industry leaders, experts and professionals, this event fostered invaluable insights and connections, equipping our members to navigate upcoming challenges and opportunities. I’m excited to see how the knowledge and relationships built here will drive our industry forward in 2025 and beyond.”

OABA also had the chance toe celebrate some legislative accomplishments from the previous year.… Continue reading