Conference will focus on using manure, protecting environment

Manure happens. And when it does, there are ways you can use it that help crops grow and yet also protect the environment.

That’s the premise of Waste to Worth 2022, set for April 18–22 near Toledo, which will share the latest science on animal agriculture and environmental stewardship.

Organized by the national Livestock and Poultry Environmental Learning Community (LPELC) and hosted by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), the conference brings together leading experts on manure use. Its theme is “Advancing Sustainability in Animal Agriculture.”

Speakers from CFAES will include:

Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president for agricultural administration and dean of CFAES, who will give the conference's welcoming address. CFAES' many research and outreach areas include nutrient management, manure management, soil health, and water quality.Chris Winslow, director of Ohio Sea Grant and The Ohio State University Stone Laboratory, who will share a history of water quality issues in Lake Erie.