Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the following statement on the confirmation of Xochitl Torres Small as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

"Xochitl Torres Small has dedicated her career to serving the agriculture industry and the American people, and I have witnessed her lead with energy, authenticity and personal investment that I know will leave an impact on USDA for years to come. As the granddaughter of migrant farm workers, Xochitl experienced firsthand the challenges that many producers and rural communities face day in and day out. The hard work and determination she witnessed informs her commitment to public service and her respect for those we serve. Under her leadership, our Rural Development team has made record progress working to drive down energy costs, improve access to high-speed internet, expand processing capacity to help America's livestock producers attain fairer prices for their work, and provide affordable housing options for rural residents.