Congratulations to Harold Watters on his retirement!

By Laura Lindsey, Ohio State University Extension

After 20+ years at Ohio State, Harold Watters retired earlier this year. Most recently, Harold was an Ohio State University Extension Field Specialist for Agronomic Systems, but his history at OSU dates back to 1975 when he was a student employee at the Farm Science Review. In his own words, Harold’s goal has been “…to do the work that needed to be done for row crop farmers — whether it was in response to drought in 2012, or floods and late planting in 2015…or the concerns of nutrient management and water quality.”

I cannot even begin to list Harold’s involvement, achievements, and impact he has had on Ohio’s agricultural community (and also international work in the Ukraine). Harold was co-leader of the OSU Extension’s AgCrops Team from 2004 through 2019. He helped move the team forward into the digital age with a website, easier transfer of the CORN newsletter, and provided lots of support for agronomic crops meetings.… Continue reading