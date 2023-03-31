Congress calls for WOTUS repeal

The Senate passage of a Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval of the 2023 Waters of the U.S. Rule.

“AFBF applauds Senators for coming together to repeal the 2023 WOTUS rule,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau president. “Farmers and ranchers are committed to protecting the land and water they rely on to grow food for America’s families. Unfortunately, the 2023 WOTUS threatens the progress made to responsibly manage natural resources. We urge President Biden to recognize the concerns from members of both parties and rescind this troubled rule.”

The bipartisan vote under the Congressional Review Act follows a similar effort in the House earlier in March.

