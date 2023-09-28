Congress can empower automakers with emission reduction solutions

By the National Corn Growers Association

America’s clean energy future is within reach, but to get there, we must reduce emissions from the transportation sector—the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. Fortunately, a solution already exists at gas stations throughout the country.

Ethanol, produced from corn grown on family farms throughout the heartland, is a low-cost, low-carbon fuel, often labeled at the pump as E15 or UNL88 — a 15% ethanol blend — or E85 — an 85% ethanol blend.

Ethanol is a critical solution for meeting the nation’s energy, economic and environmental needs. In fact, this biofuel already results in up to 52% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than regular gasoline, saves drivers at least 25 cents per gallon and adds nearly 15 billion gallons to our nation’s gasoline supply each year.

In April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a vehicle emissions standards proposal that calls for the increased production and transition to electric vehicles (EVs), challenging automakers to unrealistically increase EV manufacturing in the coming years.