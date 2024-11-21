Connecting with soil and water

By Matt Reese and Joel Penhorwood

Highbanks Metro Park, just north of Columbus, was home to a unique event this fall for educators from around Ohio to learn more about the soil and water around them. The Soil and Water Quality in the Classroom workshop was a collaboration between GrowNextGen and Feed the World, education programs of the Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio Corn & Wheat.

“If you think about where all of our food comes from, you have to start with soil and water. Even if you’re not eating corn or soybeans of some sort today, maybe you’re eating a hamburger or a steak. Where did that come from? Well, that came from an animal that had to eat a plant that was grown for them from soil and water,” said Jeff Jostpille, a GrowNextGen teacher leader and science teacher at Fort Jennings High School. “All life and our food sources require good quality soil and water.”… Continue reading