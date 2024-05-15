Conrad named general manager of AXIS Ohio

Adam Conrad of Richwood has been named general manager of AXIS Ohio. Nathan and Julie Louiso, AXIS Ohio owners, announced that Conrad will take responsibility for carrying out the Axis mission of providing best-in-class crop inputs and service for farmers all across Ohio.

“With our increased growth the timing is perfect for Adam to lead our team to the next level,” Louiso said. “Adam has been a part of our AXIS Ohio mission to better serve Ohio farmers from the start, and in this new position, he will be able to better apply his unique skill set to the benefit of our customers and our growing team all over Ohio.”

Conrad has been with AXIS Ohio since 2018, but his work with Louiso goes all the way back to an internship in 2008. In his new role, he will be responsible for building the AXIS Ohio seed business as well as serving farmers with innovative crop inputs from Meristem Crop Performance.… Continue reading