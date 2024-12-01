Conservation efforts with Todd Hesterman

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

In Episode 51, the final OFL Roadshow of 2024 visits the Century Farm of Todd Hesterman in Henry County. Todd has been extremely active in conservation efforts for over two decades and has served on the Henry County SWCD Board as well as the Conservation Action Project (C.A.P.) and on both the Ohio Soybean Association Board and Ohio Soybean Council Board. Todd’s love for farming and stewardship of the land while working alongside his family is very evident. Todd’s understanding of keeping the legacy of a family farm alive by improving it and passing it on to the next generation is at the heart of what he does.… Continue reading