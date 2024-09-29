Conservation Planning and Sustainable Business Practices

Calling all Agricultural Farmer and Rancher Entrepreneurs, the USDA “NRCS and OSDBU” Ohio Valley Agriculture Entrepreneurs Small Business Workshop is going to be held on Tuesday, October 1st, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be held at the Fawcett Center, located at 2400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43210.

The workshop is open to everyone in Ohio, but is targeting farmers and ranchers in Franklin, Delaware, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway, Madison and Union Counties.

Conservation Planning and Sustainable Business Practice assistance includes: Agricultural Easements, Book Keeping, Business Plan Development, Business Taxes, Estate Planning, Financial Literacy, Funding Opportunities, Insurance, Irrigation Techniques, Renewable Energy, Soil Health and Management, Sustainable Farming Practices, Tax Training, and Technology Utilization.

To register, follow the link to USDA NRCS MS/Ohio Valley Farmers Small Business Enterprise Workshop (jotform.com), or scan the QR code.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected].

… Continue reading