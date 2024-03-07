Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference focus on soil health, water quality and profitability

Wondering how to build resilience with conservation agriculture? Want to learn about soil carbon marketing opportunities for farmers? What about how climate change affects soil carbon and soil health or whether phosphorus starter fertilizer is needed for corn?

The answers to these questions and more will be discussed during the annual Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference (CTC), held March 12-13 at the McIntosh Center of Ohio Northern University (ONU), 525 S. Main St., in Ada. CTC is presented by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and other supporters.

The event focuses on providing information to farmers on promoting and maintaining soil health, said Randall Reeder, a retired Ohio State University Extension agricultural engineer.

From offering the workshop “New Technologies for On-farm Decision Making” and the discussion “Phosphorus: What We Learned from 45 years of Ohio Fertilizer Trials,” the two-day event is designed to provide opportunities “for farmers and crop consultants to learn about the latest technology and practices for conserving soil and improving water quality and how that can boost their financial bottom line while building healthier soils,” Reeder said.… Continue reading