Conservation Tillage Club breakfast events

By Mark Badertscher, Ohio State University Extension

The 2024 Conservation Tillage Club breakfast program series started in January and continues Feb. 8 and Feb. 22 at the Plaza Inn Restaurant, 491 S Main Street (State Route 31) in Mt. Victory. Each session will start at 7:30 a.m. with a complimentary buffet breakfast followed by the program at 8 a.m.

Feb. 8 will feature Aaron Wilson, OSU Assistant Professor and Agricultural Weather and Climate Field Specialist’s presentation will focus on being climate smart and farming with weather extremes. Topics of discussion include recent weather patterns and how they have affected crop production practices in Ohio.

The Feb. 22 event will feature a program on drone use in agriculture by Henry County OSU Extension Educator Alan Leininger. Drones are becoming more common in agriculture than just for scouting crops for insects, weeds, and disease.

The Conservation Tillage Club breakfast program series is jointly sponsored by OSU Extension and the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Hardin, Logan, and Union Counties, and in cooperation with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.