Conservation Tillage Conference focuses on soil health, water quality and other farm issues

Wondering how climate change can impact agriculture, food quality, and public health? Want to learn how tile drainage impacts river flashiness? Or how about what kind of insects are beneficial for sustainable agriculture?

The answers to these questions and more will be discussed during the annual Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference (CTC), held March 8–9 at the McIntosh Center of Ohio Northern University (ONU), 525 S. Main St., in Ada. CTC is presented by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and other supporters.

The event focuses on providing information to farmers on promoting and maintaining soil health, said Randall Reeder, a retired Ohio State University Extension agricultural engineer.

From offering a workshop on "Corn Management Today—Does Chasing the Last Bushel Pay?" and a discussion on "Water and Drainage Laws—What Is New in Ohio," the two-day event is designed to provide opportunities "for farmers and crop consultants to learn about the latest technology and practices for conserving soil and improving water quality and how that can boost their financial bottom line while conserving their soils," Reeder said.