Consider using on-farm research to improve farm profitability

By Elizabeth Hawkins, Dara Barclay and John Fulton

The 2024 season has kicked off and you may be spending some of your time in the tractor reflecting on how to make the most of this crop. On-farm research is one of the best tools to help you improve profitability and now is a great time to plan some experiments to understand how you can improve your bottom line. Local trials can provide valuable insights at the farm level to use for future decision making, and conducting a high quality and informative experiment can be easier than you think. Here are some quick tips for on-farm research success:

Carefully consider the question you want to answer. Having a clear vision of what you want to learn is important to ensure you plan the right treatments to compare and data to collect throughout the season.

Select treatments that make it possible to compare the management practices that are most important for you to learn about.… Continue reading