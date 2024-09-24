Considerations when Conditioning Too-dry Soybeans

By Stephanie Karhoff, CCA, Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Amanda Douridas, CCA, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-33

Nearly the entire state is currently facing abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions as of September 19. Click here for current drought monitor. Hot, dry conditions have caused soybeans to rapidly dry down, and growers have reported moisture levels below 10%.

October is forecast to remain warmer and drier than normal, and producers may want to condition soybeans that were harvested at lower moisture contents to bring the moisture content up to the market standard of 13 percent. On a 40-bushel-per-acre yield, harvesting soybeans at 9 percent moisture content, rather than 13 percent, is equal to 1.8 bushels of lost weight per acre. At $10.14 per bushel, that is $0.46 per bushel or $18.25 per acre. In addition, soybeans become more brittle, increasing the potential for handling damage when they are too dry.

However, conditioning low-moisture soybeans in storage can damage the grain bin.… Continue reading