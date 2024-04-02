Consistent communication with accountants is vital for farmers

By Emily Zuver

For farmers, who balance a myriad of unpredictable elements ranging from weather patterns to market demand, financial stability is the key to success. This is why it is so crucial for farmers to maintain a steady dialogue with their accountant throughout the year. Not just at tax time. This month, we look at some of the top reasons farmers need to always keep their accountant’s contact information handy.

Tax planning beyond tax season

The common misconception is viewing accountants solely as tax advisors. However, their proficiency lies in strategizing tax planning throughout the year. By being proactive and engaging with accountants even during off-peak seasons, farmers can manage tax liabilities, leverage incentives, and streamline tax returns effortlessly. Also, communicating with your accountant about equipment or land purchases and sales, when acquired, will help alleviate the rush at year end to obtain this pertinent information.

Budgeting for the unseen and unforeseen

Agriculture is renowned for its seasonality and inherent unpredictability.… Continue reading