Consumer spending away from home on the rise

By Gary Joiner, director of communications at Texas Farm Bureau

The Agriculture Department tracks the food spending habits of Americans as part of its Food Expenditure Series. The latest numbers show consumer spending preferences are changing.

Spending away from home surpassed food at home spending by over $300 million last year. That’s the largest gap ever.

The two biggest drivers in away from home food spending are full-service restaurants and quick service restaurants. Each account for about 34% of the total.

Grocery stores continue to capture the largest market share of what people are purchasing to eat at home. But that percentage has declined significantly.

In 1999, grocery stores accounted for 72% of all at-home expenditures. Last year, that number dropped to 50%. Much of the decline was because of the growth of warehouse clubs, supercenters and home delivery.

According to analysis shared by the American Farm Bureau, food spending behavior also varies by state and region.… Continue reading