Consumer trends and promotion of underutilized meat cuts

The U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) is looking for ways to build demand in international markets for beef and pork cuts that have limited domestic use.

USMEF director of trade analysis Jessica Spreitzer recently moderated a panel of USMEF representatives working in Mexico, South America, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, who highlighted marketing efforts showcasing the attributes of underutilized U.S. cuts. Spreitzer discussed USMEF strategies to develop demand for cuts specifically from the pork loin and beef round primals, pointing to estimates that loin exports now account for about 20% of U.S. production, up from roughly 10% five years ago. On export demand for underutilized beef cuts, she noted that export markets account for 42% of the total U.S. production of the gooseneck round, 30% of the chuck shoulder clod and 18% of top inside round.

“The export side adds pricing competition, potential customers and ultimately brings added value to these underutilized cuts,” Spreitzer said.… Continue reading