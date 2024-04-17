Cooking with delicious basil

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

It is May and I know the spring planting adrenaline is not just amping up for all you farmers out there but all of you home gardeners as well. Herbs are not only an easy way for you to add some spice to your garden but also your plate. No matter if your garden is a football field or a postage stamp, you too can enjoy the flavors of your labor. One of my favorite herbs is basil. Basil is an easy herb to plant, tend and enjoy in your garden.

Plant basil in your large gardens, kitchen gardens or even just a plant or two in your flower bed. Basil even does well in pots. The most important intel to have is location, location, location. You want to have easy access when you decide to chef it up in your kitchen and need some basil.… Continue reading