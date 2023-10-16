Cool wet conditions as harvest progresses

Farmers made significant row crop harvest progress ahead of late-week rains, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 4% very short, 30% short, 61% adequate, and 5% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on Oct. 15 was 53.0 degrees, 1.0 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.65 inches of precipitation, 0.09 inches above average. There were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 15.

Eighty-six percent of corn was mature, and 17% was harvested. The moisture content of corn at the time of harvest was 26%. Corn for silage was 93% harvested. Ninety-five percent of soybeans were dropping leaves and 49% of soybeans were harvested. The moisture content of soybeans at harvest was 12%. Corn and soybean condition were 87 and 81% good to excellent, respectively. Third cuttings of other dry hay were 87% complete.