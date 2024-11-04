Cooper Farms Impact Report highlights transparency and sustainability

Cooper Farms has released its full 2024 Impact Report, which now includes data on the company’s commitments to water quality and conservation, land stewardship, animal housing and team member safety.

Following a preview report at the National Dairy, Deli and Bakery Conference, the full, 50-page version outlines the company’s most recent sustainability results and future goals.

As consumer demand for transparency and sustainability increases, Cooper Farms continues to answer the call with new practices, ensuring care for animals, people, the environment, food safety and quality. The report uses infographics, images and impactful stories to showcase improvements Cooper Farms has made.

"We understand this information is important to our private-label customers and end-consumers of our protein products, and we want to be transparent about our efforts to continuously improve," said Gary Cooper, Chief Operating Officer and third-generation family farmer. "As a vertically integrated company, we can control each aspect of production–from breeding to distribution.