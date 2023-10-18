Cooperative model holding strong in 2023

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

In October, cooperatives around the country commemorated National Cooperative Month and celebrated this year’s theme: “Owning our identity.”

In the current challenging times with inflation and various supply chain issues, cooperatives — guided by a set of shared principles and values — are as relevant and successful as ever. The United States has more than 30,000 cooperatives accounting for more than 2 million jobs and $700 billion in annual revenue. Of those, 1,670 agricultural co-ops generate $300 billion in revenue for American farmers from nearly 10,000 locations.

“Cooperatives have been around for a long time. It’s thriving obviously in ag finance where we’re at, but rural utilities and other areas cooperatives serve still play a vital role in rural communities,” said Evan Hahn, Regional Vice President of Agricultural Lending Farm Credit Mid-America (FMCA). “It sure seems like agriculture and rural areas are where cooperatives have really thrived and are the most prevalent today.… Continue reading