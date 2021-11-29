Corn and soybean harvest still not wrapped up

Ohio corn and soybean harvests crawled along last week and were hampered by cold, wet soil that wouldn’t support harvest equipment, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The average temperature for the week was 34.2 degrees Fahrenheit, 4.9 degrees below normal. The statewide average precipitation was 0.42 inches, 0.44 inches below normal. There were 3.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 28.

Ohio farmers were wrapping up harvest season. Some farmers completed harvest while others still had some corn and soybeans needing to be harvested. Corn and soybean harvest were both behind last year and the 5-year average.

Reports will be issued monthly during the winter season and will be available at www.nass.usda.gov.

