Corn and soybean planting gains ground, still trails average

Ohio farmers made notable strides in planting over the past week, yet crop development continues to trail historical averages. According to the USDA’s latest Crop Progress Report, 72% of Ohio’s corn has been planted, up from 34% two weeks prior, but still behind the five-year average of 87%. Corn emergence stands at 49%, compared to the average of 65%.

Soybean planting has reached 66% completion, an increase from 23% three weeks ago, yet it remains below the five-year average of 77%. Soybean emergence is at 42%, trailing the average of 53%.

Winter wheat development is progressing well, with 86% of the crop headed, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 82%.

Looking ahead, forecasts suggest warmer and sunnier conditions in early June, which may aid in crop development and improve overall conditions.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.… Continue reading