Corn and soybeans in 2022, a year in review

By Joel Penhorwood and Dusty Sonnenberg, Ohio Ag Net

Good yields and dry conditions were the theme of this year’s series of the harvest Cab Cam video series, available at ocj.com. Here are some highlights from the videos offering insights into Ohio’s 2022 harvest.

Tim Everett, Shelby County

Tim Everett farms alongside his family in Shelby County. They enjoyed a solid, early start to April-planted corn. Tim said the crop was drier than it initially looked with good yields in their area, thanks in part to well-drained fields.

“We are running about 230 bushels per acre,” he said. “You can tell where we had a lot of rain there later on and it stunted the corn a little bit. Up on the higher grounds, it’s pretty good.”

Green spots throughout the field would have led you to believe it was wetter than initially looked, but not so according to the moisture meter. … Continue reading