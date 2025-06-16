AgNet 

Corn and soybeans well on their way, wheat nearly ready

Kevin

Ohio farmers made small strides this past week, though some key crop development numbers still lag behind the five-year average, according to USDA’s latest Crop Progress report.

Corn emergence in Ohio reached 86%, trailing the five-year average of 91%. Crop condition remained steady with 49% rated good and 9% excellent, but 5% poor and 2% very poor.

Soybean planting is nearly complete at 92%, just a tick under the 5-year average of 93%. However, only 79% of soybeans have emerged, also trailing the average (82%). Soybean condition shows 48% good and 6% excellent, though 39% are fair and a combined 7% are poor or very poor.

Winter wheat in Ohio is 99% headed, and harvest has not yet meaningfully begun. The crop condition is mostly favorable, with 53% rated good, 13% excellent, and only 5% combined in poor or very poor categories.

Oats are now 98% emerged and 56% headed, running well ahead of average.