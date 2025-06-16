Corn and soybeans well on their way, wheat nearly ready

Ohio farmers made small strides this past week, though some key crop development numbers still lag behind the five-year average, according to USDA’s latest Crop Progress report.

Corn emergence in Ohio reached 86%, trailing the five-year average of 91%. Crop condition remained steady with 49% rated good and 9% excellent, but 5% poor and 2% very poor.

Soybean planting is nearly complete at 92%, just a tick under the 5-year average of 93%. However, only 79% of soybeans have emerged, also trailing the average (82%). Soybean condition shows 48% good and 6% excellent, though 39% are fair and a combined 7% are poor or very poor.

Winter wheat in Ohio is 99% headed, and harvest has not yet meaningfully begun. The crop condition is mostly favorable, with 53% rated good, 13% excellent, and only 5% combined in poor or very poor categories.

Oats are now 98% emerged and 56% headed, running well ahead of average.