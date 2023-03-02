Corn growers respond to delayed implementation for year round E15

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed the implementation of a plan from eight Midwest governors to require lower-volatility gasoline in their states aimed at ensuring drivers in those states continue to have year-round access to fuel with 15% ethanol. However, EPA proposed to delay implementation until 2024.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was one of the governors behind the plan. The Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association and the National Corn Growers Association supported the governors’ plan and expressed disappointment over the one-year delay in implementation and the market uncertainty the delay creates for E15 in 2023.

“Governor DeWine took action to ensure Ohioans could maintain access to low-cost, low-emissions E15,” said John Settlemyre, Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association president. “With EPA’s proposed delay, Ohioans could lose access to E15 this summer, removing the opportunity to save drivers money. We urge EPA to prevent that disruption and we thank Governor DeWine for his support on this important issue.” … Continue reading