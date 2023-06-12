Corn growing degree days

By Stephanie Karhoff, Ohio State University Extension

Though we may not have a crystal ball to reveal how the growing season will unfold, we can use growing degree day (GDD) accumulation to guide management and marketing decisions. Corn growth and development are largely determined by temperature, and tracking GDD can help us predict growth stage. Corn GDD accumulation is the average daily temperature minus 50.

Growing degree day (GDD) formula. Source: Ohio Agronomy Guide.

The 86/50 method factors in the upper and lower threshold temperatures for corn growth. For example, if the maximum daily temperature (Tmax) is greater than 86 degrees Fahrenheit, 86 is used to determine the daily average. If the minimum daily temperature (Tmin) is less than 50 degrees Fahrenheit, 50 is used to determine the daily temperature. So, if 87F was the daily maximum temperature and 63F was the daily minimum temperature, the GDD accumulation for the day would be ((86 + 63) / 2) – 50 or 24.5 GDDs.… Continue reading