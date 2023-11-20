Corn harvest advances

Farmers took advantage of last week’s fair weather, making steady progress towards harvest completion, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent very short, 20 percent short, 73 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on November 19 was 44.9 degrees, 3.7 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.58 inches of precipitation, 0.01 inches below average. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 19.

Last week’s field activities included corn harvesting, lime application and fall tillage. Eighty-one percent of corn was harvested. The moisture content of corn grain at harvest was 20 percent, unchanged from last week. Winter wheat was 95 percent emerged. Winter wheat condition was 84 percent good to excellent, down slightly from the previous week.

