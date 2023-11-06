Corn harvest behind 5-year average

After a round of precipitation and overnight freezes early last week, the row crop harvest progressed steadily, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS,Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 19% short, 67% adequate, and 14% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on November 5 was 43.0 degrees, 5.7 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.56 inches of precipitation, 0.16 inches below average. There were 4.6

days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 5.

Though corn moisture content remained higher than average, the corn harvest’s pace accelerated last week. Farmers in northern tier counties reported instances of cob rot, mold, and sprouting in harvested grain. 45% of corn was harvested and the moisture content of corn grain at harvest was 22%. Eighty-nine percent of soybeans were harvested and the moisture content of soybeans at harvest was 13%. Corn condition was 87% good to excellent. … Continue reading