Ride along in our latest Cab Cam as we follow Casey Niese of Niese Farms as he plants corn in Hancock County. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood joins Casey to talk about their impressive tandem planting setup as well as the the challenges and strategies that are defining the 2024 planting season.

The 2024 Cab Cam series is sponsored by Precision Agri-Services Inc. More information at www.precisionagriservices.com.