Chad Kemp of Kemp Farms in Preble County joins Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood in this Cab Cam as he wraps up his planting season with plots, looking to ensure he’s using the latest seed technology and more to his advantage. The 2024 Cab Cam series is sponsored by Precision Agri-Services Inc.

