Corporate Transparency Act reporting deadline looming

By Tyler Zimpfer, NALC Law Fellow with the Ohio State University Agricultural & Resource Law Program

The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), enacted in 2021, requires “reporting companies” to file documents with the federal government indicating beneficial ownership information (BOI) for the business. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) began accepting BOI filings from certain companies doing business in the United States. While reporting has begun, several legal disputes have sprung up around the country challenging the constitutionality and enforcement of the CTA. Despite the ongoing litigation, however, the initial filing deadline of Jan. 1, 2025 remains in effect for businesses subject to the CTA.

Recent litigation challenging the CTA

On March 1, 2024, a U.S. District Court in Alabama ruled that the CTA exceeded Congress' enumerated powers and therefore was unconstitutional. The court held that "the CTA exceeds the Constitution's limits on the legislative branch and lacks a sufficient nexus to any enumerated powers to be necessary or proper means of achieving Congress' policy goals."